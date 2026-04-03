BioTech

Cipla Gets FDA Approval For Generic Nintedanib Capsules

April 03, 2026 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cipla USA Inc. the wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla Limited (500087, CIPLA) announced that it has received final approval from U.S. FDA for Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA for Nintedanib Capsules, 100 mg and 150 mg, for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). The company is set to launch the product on an immediate basis, and it will be available through appropriate pharmacy distribution channels, including specialty distribution. Cipla's Nintedanib Capsules are the generic therapeutic equivalent of Ofev, marketed by Boehringer Ingelheim.

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