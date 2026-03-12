CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC Reports Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CPH.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $13.31 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $3.34 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $12.22 million from $11.82 million last year.

CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.31 Mln. vs. $3.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $12.22 Mln vs. $11.82 Mln last year.

