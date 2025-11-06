CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CPH.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.50 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $0.283 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.7% to $12.83 million from $10.37 million last year.

CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

