CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CPH.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.16 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $2.62 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $12.50 million from $12.01 million last year.

CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.16 Mln. vs. $2.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $12.50 Mln vs. $12.01 Mln last year.

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