Cipher Mining's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CIFR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Cipher Mining. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $279,892, and 2 are calls, amounting to $54,725.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $5.0 for Cipher Mining during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cipher Mining's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cipher Mining's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $5.0 in the last 30 days.

Cipher Mining 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIFR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.69 $0.66 $0.69 $3.50 $109.7K 5.0K 4.6K CIFR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.68 $0.65 $0.68 $3.50 $47.8K 5.0K 1.7K CIFR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.64 $0.62 $0.64 $3.50 $34.6K 5.0K 654 CIFR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.69 $0.66 $0.69 $3.50 $30.5K 5.0K 3.0K CIFR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.65 $0.62 $0.65 $3.50 $29.3K 5.0K 1.7K

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cipher Mining, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Cipher Mining Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 15,033,461, the price of CIFR is down by -20.57%, reaching $3.09. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What The Experts Say On Cipher Mining

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $7.38.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $8. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cipher Mining, which currently sits at a price target of $7. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Rosenblatt lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $6. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cipher Mining, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cipher Mining options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

