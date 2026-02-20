Cipher Mining Stock Before Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Cipher Mining CIFR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 24.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $77.86 million, suggesting growth of 84.41% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 12 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This represents a sharp year-over-year deterioration from earnings of 6 cents.



Cipher Mining earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 61.88%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for CIFR before the announcement.

Key Factors to Note for CIFR’s Q4 Results

Cipher Mining’s all-in electricity cost per bitcoin climbed sharply to $34,189 in the prior quarter, marking a 25% sequential increase. The surge was driven by a higher network hashrate and the energization of Black Pearl Phase I, a front-of-the-meter site with comparatively higher power costs. Elevated network difficulty further pushed up production expenses. With competitive intensity persisting and full-quarter exposure to Black Pearl’s higher-cost structure, power expenses likely remained elevated. These sustained cost headwinds are expected to have negatively impacted mining margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



Cipher Mining’s leverage profile is expected to have increased significantly in the fourth quarter of 2025. Following the issuance of $1.3 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2031, long-term borrowings expanded to $1.02 billion compared with negligible levels at the end of 2024. Although the proceeds enhanced liquidity to support HPC expansion, the company’s capital structure now reflects materially higher financial obligations. The rapid rise in indebtedness, alongside ongoing construction-related funding needs, is expected to have elevated financial risk and intensified balance sheet pressure in the quarter under review.



The company is rapidly pivoting from a pure-play bitcoin miner to an HPC data center developer, supported by a 10-year AI hosting agreement with Fluidstack and Google and a 15-year lease with Amazon Web Services, while expanding its development pipeline to 3.2 GW. While these agreements strengthen its presence in AI infrastructure, they also add layers of execution and development risk. The magnitude of this transformation, alongside capital-intensive buildouts, is expected to have heightened operational pressure during the fourth quarter of 2025.



Cipher Mining’s bitcoin mining segment is expected to have remained a powerful cash-flow engine in the quarter under spotlight. The company exited the third quarter with 23.6 EH/s of self-mining capacity following the full ramp-up of Black Pearl, driving a 35% sequential increase in production and a 65% surge in revenues to $72 million. Fleet efficiency improved to 16.8 J/TH, supported by a solid treasury position of 1,500 BTC. With mining infrastructure fully funded and operating at scale, cash generation from bitcoin mining is expected to have improved further.

What Our Model Says About CIFR Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cipher Mining this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Cipher Mining currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



DAVE Inc. DAVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.07% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DAVE shares have surged 76.9% in the trailing 12 months. DAVE is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2.



Western Union WU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.51% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Western Union shares have declined 11.5% in the trailing 12 months. WU is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 20.



Barrett Business Services BBSI currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank #3.



BBSI shares have fallen 18.9% in the trailing 12 months. BBSI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25.

