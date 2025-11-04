Cipher Mining Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Fall

Cipher Mining CIFR reported a GAAP loss per share of 1 cent, which was narrower than the loss of 26 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 87.50%. In the third quarter, adjusted earnings rose to $41 million or 10 cents per share from $30 million, up 34% sequentially.



The company reported revenues of $71.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant increase of 197.5% from $24.1 million in the prior-year quarter. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by a rise in Bitcoin price and production from the first full quarter of Black Pearl production.



The company mined 629 bitcoins in the third quarter of 2025, generating $72 million in revenues at an average price of $114,400 per bitcoin.



CIFR shares have lost 6.50% in pre-market trading

CIFR's Third Quarter in Details

Cipher Mining self-mined 689 BTC in the third quarter of 2025, a 35% increase from 509 BTC in the second quarter of 2025.



Black Pearl was fully brought online in the third quarter of 2025, increasing operational mining capacity from 423 megawatts to 477 megawatts.



In the third quarter of 2025, the end-of-period self-mining hash rate was 23.6 exahash per second, a 40% increase from 16.8 exahash per second in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the completion of Black Pearl Phase I (150 MW).



The All-In Electricity Cost per BTC increased 25% sequentially to $34,189, due to higher network hashrate and the energization of Black Pearl Phase.



In the reported quarter, CIFR signed a 15-year Data Center Campus Lease with Amazon Web Services to support AI workloads, valued at approximately $5.5 billion.



AI hosting contracts represent approximately $8.5 billion in lease payments.

CIFR's Q3 Operating Details

In the reported quarter, operating expenses declined 5% year over year to $109.3 million. General & administrative expenses decreased 8.4% year over year to $8.2 million



Cipher Mining reported an operating loss of $37.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with $91.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

CIFR's Balance Sheet Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cipher Mining had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion compared with $62.7 million as of June 30, 2025.

CIFR's Earnings Estimates Show Mixed Trend

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 6 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. CIFR reported earnings of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $96.46 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 128.47%.



For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 36 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. CIFR reported a loss of 14 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $264.16 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 74.63%.

