Cipher Mining to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Cipher Mining CIFR is slated to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $75.48 million, suggesting growth of 213.20% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 8 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. CIFR reported a loss of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Cipher Mining earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, matching the same on two occasions, and missing the same in one, the negative average surprise being 16.25%.

Cipher Mining Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cipher Mining Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cipher Mining Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for CIFR prior to the announcement.

Factors to Note

In the to-be-reported quarter, Cipher Mining is expected to have benefited from the full-scale production at its Black Pearl Phase 1 data center. This facility, which became operational toward the end of the second quarter of 2025, is expected to have ramped up its contribution to the company’s overall Bitcoin production in the to-be-reported quarter. In July alone, Black Pearl accounted for approximately 24% of the company’s production, and this figure is expected to grow further as the site scales.



The company has set ambitious targets for its hash rate, projecting to reach 23.5 exahash per second by the end of the third quarter of 2025. This exceeds the previous guidance of 23.1 exahash per second, showcasing Cipher’s ability to outperform its growth expectations. The delivery and deployment of fully funded, latest-generation Bitmain rigs at Black Pearl will be essential in reaching this milestone. These rigs are expected to have arrived in batches and are likely to have been fully operational by the third-quarter end.



Another key benefit for Cipher in the to-be-reported quarter is the improved fleet efficiency. At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the fleet efficiency stood at 20.8 joules per terahash, but with the deployment of the new Bitmain rigs, this is expected to have improved to an impressive 16.8 joules per terahash in the to-be-reported quarter. This enhanced efficiency is expected to have positioned Cipher as one of the most efficient Bitcoin miners in the industry, further strengthening its competitive edge.



However, fluctuations in Bitcoin prices and tariff-related uncertainties might affect production and financial performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Cipher Mining has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Advanced Micro Devices AMD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMD shares have risen 113.4% year to date. AMD is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4.



Allient ALNT presently has an Earnings ESP of +8.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Allient shares have gained 133.4% year to date. ALNT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.



Affirm AFRM presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.



AFRM shares have gained 17.8% year to date. AFRM is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 6.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allient Inc. (ALNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.