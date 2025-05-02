Cipher Mining Inc. Reports April 2025 Production and Operations Update

Cipher Mining Inc. reports April production metrics, mining 1,741 BTC, with 8552 BTC held at month-end.

Quiver AI Summary

Cipher Mining Inc. provided an operations update for April 2025, reporting the production of approximately 1,741 BTC despite a planned three-day shutdown for maintenance at one of its sites. The company sold around 350 BTC during the month, ending with a total of approximately 8,552 BTC in its holdings. Cipher deployed 75,000 mining rigs, achieving a month-end operating hashrate of 13.5 EH/s and a fleet efficiency of 18.9 J/TH. Looking ahead, they scheduled anearnings callfor May 6, where further updates will be shared. The company is focused on expanding its industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing hosting.

Potential Positives

Cipher Mining reported strong bitcoin production in April 2025, with a total of approximately 1,741 BTC mined, demonstrating operational efficiency despite a planned shutdown.

The company holds a significant amount of bitcoin, ending the month with a balance of approximately 8,552 BTC, indicating robust asset management in a volatile market.

With 75,000 deployed mining rigs and a month-end operating hashrate of 13.5 EH/s, Cipher showcases its capacity for large-scale mining operations.

Upcomingearnings callon May 6th, 2025, provides an opportunity for management to share future strategies and operational insights, potentially boosting investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Production updates indicate a decrease in BTC sold compared to BTC mined, which may suggest inefficiencies in treasury management.

Reliance on a power provider's agreement allowing for curtailment hours could lead to operational vulnerabilities impacting production consistency.

The mention of forward-looking statements and inherent uncertainties could signal potential risks and challenges that may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What were Cipher Mining's key financial metrics for April 2025?

Cipher Mining mined approximately 1,741 BTC, sold 350 BTC, and held around 2,855 BTC at the end of April 2025.

What is Cipher Mining's current hash rate?

The month-end operating hash rate for Cipher Mining was 13.5 EH/s as of April 2025.

When is Cipher Mining'searnings callscheduled?

Cipher Mining'searnings callis scheduled for Tuesday, May 6th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access Cipher Mining's investor information?

You can access Cipher Mining's investor information at their dedicated investor website: https://investors.ciphermining.com/.

What are Cipher Mining's future plans?

Cipher Mining aims for growth in bitcoin mining and HPC hosting while developing large-scale data centers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CIFR Insider Trading Activity

$CIFR insiders have traded $CIFR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIFR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOP HOLDCO B.V. BITFURY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,480,151 shares for an estimated $10,553,865 .

. PATRICK ARTHUR KELLY (Co-President and COO) sold 53,161 shares for an estimated $380,632

WILLIAM IWASCHUK (Co-President and CLO) sold 600 shares for an estimated $4,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Cipher Mining Inc.









(NASDAQ:CIFR)



(“Cipher” or the “Company”) today released its unaudited production and operations update for April 2025.







Key Highlights













Key Metrics









April 2025













BTC Mined







1











174













BTC Sold









350













BTC Held







2











855













Deployed Mining Rigs









75,000













Month End Operating Hashrate (EH/s)









13.5













Month End Fleet Efficiency (J/TH)









18.9













1



Includes April power sales estimates (based on current meter data and nodal prices) equivalent to ~3 bitcoin (using month-endbitcoin priceof $94,808) and ~24 BTC mined at JV data centers representing Cipher’s ownership







2



Includes ~379 BTC pledged as collateral







Management Commentary for April







Cipher delivered solid production in April despite a three-day planned shutdown at Odessa by the Company’s power provider for on-site maintenance. Under the terms of the power purchase agreement, Cipher’s power provider is entitled to 5% curtailment hours per annum at the site. Looking ahead, Cipher’searnings callis scheduled for Tuesday, May 6th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, at which point the Company will share a business update. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of Cipher’s website at





https://investors.ciphermining.com





. To access this conference call by telephone, register





here





to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.







Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for April 2025







Cipher produced ~174



1



BTC in April. As part of its regular treasury management process, Cipher sold ~350 BTC in April, ending the month with a balance of ~855



2



BTC.















Black Pearl remains on track to energize in the second quarter.









About Cipher







Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit





https://www.ciphermining.com/





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws of the United States. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, such as, statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding its planned business model and strategy, its bitcoin mining and HPC data center development, timing and likelihood of success, capacity, functionality and timing of operation of data centers, expectations regarding the operations of data centers, potential strategic initiatives, such as joint ventures and partnerships, and management plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecasts,” “opportunity,” “predicts,” “potential,” “would,” “will likely result,” “continue,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions). These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cipher and its management, are inherently uncertain. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: volatility in the price of Cipher’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and regulated industry in which Cipher operates, Cipher’s evolving business model and strategy and efforts it may make to modify aspects of its business model or engage in various strategic initiatives, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Cipher’s business, and the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Cipher’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2025, and in Cipher’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Cipher assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Website Disclosure







The company maintains a dedicated investor website at





https://investors.ciphermining.com/





(“Investors’ Website”). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors Website. Cipher uses its Investors’ Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to utilize its Investors’ Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the “Email Alerts” option under the Investors Resources section of Cipher’s Investors’ Website and submitting your email address.







Contacts:









Investor Contact:







Courtney Knight





Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining









courtney.knight@ciphermining.com











Media Contact:







Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till





Dukas Linden Public Relations









CipherMining@DLPR.com



















__________________________











1





Includes April power sales estimates (based on current meter data and nodal prices) equivalent to ~3 bitcoin (using month-endbitcoin priceof $94,808) and ~24 BTC mined at JV data centers representing Cipher’s ownership







2



Includes ~379 BTC pledged as collateral









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57a0c1ce-be78-4b73-a2f2-fe3e68b35711





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.