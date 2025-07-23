Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) was down 3.75% at $6.68. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.61%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 80.26% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cipher Mining Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.12, showcasing a 140% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $48.37 million, indicating a 31.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.35 per share and a revenue of $260.21 million, indicating changes of -150% and +72.01%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Mining Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Cipher Mining Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.