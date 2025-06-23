Cipher Mining Inc. Announces Successful Energization and Hashing Commencement at 300 MW Black Pearl Site

Cipher Mining energizes its Black Pearl site, achieving 2.5 EH/s hashrate, expected to rise to 23.1 EH/s.

Quiver AI Summary

Cipher Mining Inc. announced the successful energization and start of hashing operations at its Black Pearl site, achieving a current hashrate of approximately 2.5 EH/s, with expectations to grow to about 9.6 EH/s once Phase I is fully operational. The company anticipates an overall hashrate increase from the current 16 EH/s to around 23.1 EH/s by the third quarter of 2025, as new mining rigs are installed. CEO Tyler Page expressed pride in the project’s rapid execution, emphasizing Cipher's position as a low-cost producer in the bitcoin mining industry. Cipher operates five data centers and has a 2.6 GW pipeline for potential HPC hosting and mining projects.

Potential Positives

Successfully energized 300 MW Black Pearl site, expanding operational capacity.

Commencement of hashing at Black Pearl with a current hashrate of ~2.5 EH/s, increasing anticipated total hashrate to ~23.1 EH/s.

Demonstrated growth in bitcoin mining capabilities ahead of schedule, enhancing reputation as a low-cost producer.

Expansion to five data centers and a pipeline of 2.6 GW for future operations indicates strong growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights inherent uncertainties and risks in Cipher's operations, which could deter potential investors.

Failure to meet projected hashrate increases and operational benchmarks may negatively impact the company's perceived reliability and reputation in the industry.

The mention of "new risks and uncertainties may emerge" indicates a volatile operational environment that could affect Cipher's stability and growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the Black Pearl site project's hashrate?

The Black Pearl site currently generates a hashrate of approximately 2.5 EH/s, expected to reach 9.6 EH/s upon completion.

How many data centers does Cipher Mining operate?

Cipher Mining operates five data centers dedicated specifically to bitcoin mining.

When did hashing commence at the Black Pearl site?

What is Cipher's total expected hashrate by Q3 2025?

Cipher's total self-mining hashrate is expected to increase to approximately 23.1 EH/s by the third quarter of 2025.

How quickly was the Black Pearl data center completed?

The Black Pearl data center was completed in just 16 months, demonstrating efficient delivery and construction.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CIFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $CIFR stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CIFR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIFR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CIFR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CIFR forecast page.

Full Release





Successfully energizes 300 MW Black Pearl site









Commences hashing at 150 MW Black Pearl Phase I









Total Cipher hashrate currently at ~16 EH/s and expected to increase to ~23.1 EH/s during the third quarter







NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Cipher Mining Inc.





(NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of industrial-scale data centers, today announced the successful energization and commencement of hashing at its Black Pearl site.





Hashrate currently generated at the site is ~2.5 EH/s and will continue to grow through the third quarter of 2025 as new mining rigs are delivered in scheduled batches, gradually replacing legacy units. Upon completion of this installation, Phase I is expected to reach a hashrate of ~9.6 EH/s, bringing Cipher’s total self-mining hashrate across all sites to ~23.1 EH/s.





“We’re proud to be mining bitcoin ahead of schedule at Black Pearl, following the safe and efficient delivery of a best-in-class data center in just 16 months,” said Tyler Page, CEO. “As we continue to expand our mining footprint, the disciplined operations that underpin our positioning as one of the industry’s lowest-cost producers of bitcoin will remain a key advantage.”





Cipher now operates five data centers dedicated to bitcoin mining, with a pipeline of 2.6 GW expected to be used for HPC hosting or bitcoin mining applications.















Mining rigs energized and hashing at Black Pearl

















Fully developed Phase I infrastructure at Black Pearl









About Cipher







Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit





https://www.ciphermining.com/





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws of the United States. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, such as, statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding its planned business model and strategy, its bitcoin mining and HPC data center development, timing and likelihood of success, capacity, functionality and timing of operation of data centers, expectations regarding the operations of data centers, such as projected hashrate, and management plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecasts,” “opportunity,” “predicts,” “potential,” “would,” “will likely result,” “continue,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).





These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cipher and its management, are inherently uncertain. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: volatility in the price of Cipher’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and regulated industry in which Cipher operates, Cipher’s evolving business model and strategy and efforts it may make to modify aspects of its business model or engage in various strategic initiatives, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Cipher’s business, and the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Cipher’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2025, and in Cipher’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Cipher assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Website Disclosure







The company maintains a dedicated investor website at





https://investors.ciphermining.com/investors





(“Investors’ Website”). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors Website. Cipher uses its Investors’ Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to utilize its Investors’ Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the “Email Alerts” option under the Investors Resources section of Cipher’s Investors’ Website and submitting your email address.









Contacts:











Investor Contact:







Courtney Knight





Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining







Courtney.knight@ciphermining.com













Media Contact:







Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till





Dukas Linden Public Relations







CipherMining@DLPR.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5c5f8c4-e8eb-40bb-a27e-6e6807da5e3a









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b8bd673-375b-4ed8-8db8-944c373fb32a





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.