Cipher Mining (CIFR) Price Target Increased by 16.28% to 9.27

The average one-year price target for Cipher Mining (NasdaqGS:CIFR) has been revised to $9.27 / share. This is an increase of 16.28% from the prior estimate of $7.97 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.70% from the latest reported closing price of $12.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.25%, an increase of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.69% to 325,261K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

V3 Holding holds 97,567K shares representing 24.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 10,438K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIT Capital holds 8,579K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,276K shares , representing an increase of 26.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 91.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,205K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,692K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 97.80% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 7,931K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares , representing an increase of 61.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 372.60% over the last quarter.

