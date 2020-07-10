Cintas' (CTAS) First Aid & Safety Segment Launches ZOLL AED 3

Cintas Corporation CTAS yesterday unveiled an automated external defibrillator (AED) product — ZOLL AED 3. The product is equipped with Real CPR Help technology and enables first-hand rescuers to provide quality treatment to patients during a cardiac emergency.



It is worth mentioning here that the company’s share price decreased 1.9% yesterday, closing the trading session at $266.14.



As noted, ZOLL AED 3 features a full-color display and offers touch-screen facility. Also, the child mode in the device can be safely used in pediatric emergencies. Further, the product provides real-time information — including CPR cycle timer, vivid rescue images and compression depth.



In addition to ZOLL AED 3, Cintas offers other AED products, including ZOLL AED Plus, Reviver View AED and Philips Heartstart AED.



It is worth mentioning here that ZOLL AED 3 has been launched by the company’s First Aid & Safety segment. Through the segment, it provides first aid supplies; safety and PPE supplies; and AED supplies and emergency services. Further, the segment provides safety training, eyewash cleaning system and office water-coolers.



The segment generated revenues of $170.5 million in third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Feb 29, 2020). This represented 9.4% of Cintas’ total revenues generated in the quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s sales increased 14.3%, with organic sales growing 12.5%.



Cintas, with a market capitalization of $28.3 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Solid product offerings and innovations are its forte. However, rising costs and expenses as well as competition from other players in the same field are concerning.



In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 36.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 32.5%.









The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $7.98 for fiscal 2020 (ended May 2020, results are awaited) and $7.12 for fiscal 2021 (ending May 2021), reflecting growth of 1% and decline of 7.3% from the 60-day-ago figures.



Also, the consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23, marking growth of 7% from the 60-day-ago figure. The company is slated to report the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results on Jul 23, 2020, before market open.



