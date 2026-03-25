Cintas Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Cintas Corp. (CTAS) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.86 to $4.90 per share on revenues between $11.21 billion and $11.24 billion.

Previously, the company expects earnings in the range of $4.81 to $4.88 per share on revenues between $11.15 billion and $11.22 billion.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, CTAS is trading on the Nasdaq at $180.01, up $1.88 or 1.06 percent.

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