Cingulate Reports Positive Data From Phase 3 Study Of CTx-1301 In Pediatric ADHD

May 20, 2025 — 09:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cingulate Inc.(CING), a biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday reported positive results from the Phase 3 pediatric study of its lead drug candidate CTx-1301 for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The primary efficacy endpoint of the study was change in total score on the ADHD-RS-5 rating scale, a scale which measures aspects of ADHD in pediatrics. In the study, CTx-1301 showed statistically significant improvements in ADHD symptoms across all doses.

The company plans to submit a new drug application for CTx-1301 this summer.

