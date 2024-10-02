CINF or CCCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Property and Casualty sector have probably already heard of Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Cincinnati Financial has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CINF has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CINF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.87, while CCCS has a forward P/E of 29.79. We also note that CINF has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CCCS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.74.

Another notable valuation metric for CINF is its P/B ratio of 1.68. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CCCS has a P/B of 3.56.

Based on these metrics and many more, CINF holds a Value grade of B, while CCCS has a Value grade of F.

CINF has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CCCS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CINF is the superior option right now.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.