Stocks
CNVS

Cineverse (CNVS) Price Target Increased by 46.67% to 11.22

February 25, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Cineverse (NasdaqCM:CNVS) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is an increase of 46.67% from the prior estimate of $7.65 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 285.57% from the latest reported closing price of $2.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cineverse. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNVS is 0.02%, an increase of 38.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.90% to 3,489K shares. CNVS / Cineverse Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CNVS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corsair Capital Management holds 769K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNVS by 43.78% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 476K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 401K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 295K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing a decrease of 56.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNVS by 52.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 169K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNVS by 36.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Cineverse Corp.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Cineverse Corp.-> See our take on Cineverse Corp. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.