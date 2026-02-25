Cineverse (CNVS) Price Target Increased by 46.67% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Cineverse (NasdaqCM:CNVS) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is an increase of 46.67% from the prior estimate of $7.65 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 285.57% from the latest reported closing price of $2.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cineverse. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNVS is 0.02%, an increase of 38.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.90% to 3,489K shares. The put/call ratio of CNVS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corsair Capital Management holds 769K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNVS by 43.78% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 476K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 401K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 295K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing a decrease of 56.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNVS by 52.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 169K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNVS by 36.64% over the last quarter.

