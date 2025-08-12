Markets

Cineplex Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases

August 12, 2025 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) released Loss for second quarter of -C$2.198 million

The company's earnings totaled -C$2.198 million, or -C$0.03 per share. This compares with -C$21.439 million, or -C$0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.5% to C$361.816 million from C$277.336 million last year.

Cineplex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$2.198 Mln. vs. -C$21.439 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.03 vs. -C$0.33 last year. -Revenue: C$361.816 Mln vs. C$277.336 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.