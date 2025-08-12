Cineplex Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) released Loss for second quarter of -C$2.198 million

The company's earnings totaled -C$2.198 million, or -C$0.03 per share. This compares with -C$21.439 million, or -C$0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.5% to C$361.816 million from C$277.336 million last year.

Cineplex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$2.198 Mln. vs. -C$21.439 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.03 vs. -C$0.33 last year. -Revenue: C$361.816 Mln vs. C$277.336 Mln last year.

