Cineplex Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$0.369 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$3.33 million, or C$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to C$334.76 million from C$340.89 million last year.

Cineplex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$0.369 Mln. vs. C$3.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.01 vs. C$0.05 last year. -Revenue: C$334.76 Mln vs. C$340.89 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.