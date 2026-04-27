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CINF

Cincinnati Swings To Profit In Q1

April 27, 2026 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), an insurance and financial services company, on Monday, reported first-quarter net income of $274 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $90 million in the same period last year.

The company's earnings per share reached $1.75, compared with a loss of $0.57 a year earlier.

Total revenues increased to $2.86 billion from $2.57 billion in the prior-year quarter. Earned premiums rose to $2.60 billion from $2.34 billion, while investment income grew to $318 million compared with $280 million.

CINF closed Monday's trading at $165.64, up $1.16 or 0.71 percent on the Nasdaq

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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