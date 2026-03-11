Cincinnati Financial Outperforms Industry in YTD: Time to Hold?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF shares have risen 0.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry, the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 index’s decline of 1.4%, 3.4%, and 1%, respectively.

Cincinnati Financial has outperformed its peers, including Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, W.R. Berkley Corporation. WRB and Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR in the year-to-date period. Shares of ACGL have gained 0.3%, while those of WRB and PLMR have lost 3.2% and 8.6%, respectively, in the said time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With a market capitalization of $25.7 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.7 million.

CINF Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial closed at $164.73 on Tuesday and are trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $163.56 and $157.20, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.

CINF’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. The estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $12.13 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 8.4%.



The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 6.8% and 6.3%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.



CINF beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 40.5%.

Average Target Price for CINF Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by six analysts, the Zacks average price target is $169.67 per share. The average suggests a potential 3.8% upside from the last closing price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CINF’s Higher Return on Capital

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 8.4%, better than the industry average of 7.2%. This highlights the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Factors Acting in Favor of CINF

Prudent pricing, an agent-centric model, a higher level of insured exposures and disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re should benefit premiums, the primary driver of an insurer’s top line. CINF boasts above-average industry premium growth.



The Excess and Surplus line has been performing well since its inception in 2008. This segment should continue to benefit from new business-written premiums, higher renewal-written premiums and higher average renewal estimated pricing. Technology and data are also used to identify new exposures in emerging businesses.



Improving interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a decrease in equity portfolio dividends in an improved rate environment should drive net investment income.



Notably, its free cash flow conversion has remained more than 150% over the last few quarters, reflecting its solid earnings.

CINF’s Wealth Distribution

In terms of capital management, Cincinnati Financial has returned capital to its shareholders through share buybacks, regular cash dividends and special dividends. The board of directors had increased the annual cash dividend rate for 65 consecutive years. Its dividend yield of 2.1% is better than the industry average of 0.2%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors. The dividend increases reflected strong operating performance and signaled management and the board's positive outlook and confidence in outstanding capital, liquidity and financial flexibility.

End Notes

Higher level of insured exposure, rate increases, agent-focused business models, consistent cash flow and prudent capital deployment make Cincinnati Financial a strong contender for being in one’s portfolio.



Cincinnati Financial has a VGM Score of B. The VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.



Higher return on capital, favorable growth estimates, as well as impressive dividend history, should continue to benefit Cincinnati Financial over the long term. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

