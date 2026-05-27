Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Cincinnati Financial (CINF). Shares have added about 1.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cincinnati Financial due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Cincinnati Financial Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Premiums



Cincinnati Financial reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $2.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8%. The bottom line improved significantly from a loss of 24 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating revenues for the quarter were $2.9 billion, reflecting a 12% year-over-year increase. The figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.



Quarterly results benefited from strong premium growth, improved pricing, and higher net investment income, alongside a sharp reduction in losses and related expenses.



Operational Update



Earned premiums climbed 11% year over year to $2.6 billion, driven by premium growth initiatives, price increases and higher insured exposures. The figure marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.



Net investment income, net of expenses, increased 14% year over year to $318 million, primarily due to a 12% rise in interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a 13% jump in equity portfolio dividends. The figure marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%



Total benefits and expenses declined 6% year over year to $2.4 billion, mainly due to a 12% decrease in loss and loss expense.



In its property and casualty insurance business, CINF reported underwriting income of $115 million, which improved significantly from a loss of $298 million. The figure was below the Zacks Consensus Estimates of $129.7 million.



The combined ratio, a key measure of underwriting profitability, improved 1770 basis points year over year to 95.6, outperforming the consensus estimate of 96.3.



Quarterly Segment Update



Commercial Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $1.2 billion increased 5% year over year, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. The upside was primarily driven by a 5% rise in earned premiums.



Underwriting income was $18 million, down 81% year over year. The combined ratio improved 670 basis points year over year to 98.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 96.3%.



Personal Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $875 million increased 25% year over year, driven by an 25% rise in earned premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $856 million.



Underwriting profit increased significantly year over year to $30 million from a loss of $357 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28 million. The combined ratio improved 5450 basis points year over year to 96.8%. The figure was on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $181 million grew 11% year over year, aided by an 11% increase in earned premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $185 million.



Underwriting profit increased 5% year over year to $21 million, significantly surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimates of $14.1 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 100 basis points year over year to 89.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 92.7%.



Life Insurance: Total revenues were $140 million, up 8% year over year, driven by 6% higher earned premiums and 8% higher investment income, net of expenses.The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $136 million.



Total benefits and expenses increased 4% year over year to $107 million.



Financial Update



As of March 31, 2026, Cincinnati Financial reported total assets of $41.2 billion, up 0.5% from the 2025-end level.



Long-term debt was $791 million as of March 31, 2026, up 0.1% from the 2025-end level.



The company’s debt-to-capital ratio remained flat at 4.9% from the 2025-end level.



As of March 31, 2026, CINF’s book value per share decreased 0.7% year over year to $101.60.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Cincinnati Financial has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Cincinnati Financial has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Cincinnati Financial is part of the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Over the past month, RLI Corp. (RLI), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

RLI Corp. reported revenues of $453.71 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.3%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares with $0.92 a year ago.

For the current quarter, RLI Corp. is expected to post earnings of $0.70 per share, indicating a change of -16.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.8% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for RLI Corp.. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.