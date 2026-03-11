Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Cincinnati Financial (CINF). Shares have added about 1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cincinnati Financial due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Cincinnati Financial Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Underwriting Income



Cincinnati Financial Corporation reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $3.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8%. The bottom line increased 7% year over year. Total operating revenues for the quarter were $2.9 billion, reflecting a 9.8% year-over-year increase, though the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.02%. Quarterly results benefited from premium growth initiatives, price increases, and higher interest income from fixed-maturity securities, partially offset by higher expenses.

Operational Update

Earned premiums climbed 10% year over year to $2.6 billion, driven by premium growth initiatives, price increases and higher insured exposures. The figure marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. Net investment income, net of expenses, increased 9% year over year to $305 million, primarily due to a 10% rise in interest income from fixed-maturity securities. The figure marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%



Total benefits and expenses rose 9.3% year over year to $2.3 billion, mainly due to higher insurance losses, contract holders’ benefits, and increased underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses. In its property and casualty insurance business, CINF reported underwriting income of $378 million, marking a 7% increase year over year. The figure was well above the Zacks Consensus Estimates of $284.5 million.



The combined ratio, a key measure of underwriting profitability, increased 50 basis points year over year to 85.2, significantly outperforming the consensus estimate of 89.6.

Quarterly Segment Update

Commercial Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $1.2 billion increased 7% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. The upside was primarily driven by a 7% increase in earned premiums. Underwriting income was $144 million, down 20% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 390 basis points year over year to 88.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 90.8%.



Personal Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $860 million increased 18% year over year, driven by an 18% rise in earned premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $846.9 million. Underwriting profit increased 11% year over year to $161 million, significantly surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 130 basis points year over year to 81.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 85.9%.



Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $189 million grew 12% year over year, aided by a 12% increase in earned premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $187.6 million. Underwriting profit surged 150% year over year to $30 million, which was well above the Zacks Consensus Estimates of $16.2 million. The combined ratio improved 840 basis points year over year to 84.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 92.0%.



Life Insurance: Total revenues were $137 million, up 4% year over year, driven by 4% higher earned premiums and 6% higher investment income, net of expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $136 million. Total benefits and expenses were flat year over year at $98 million.

Full-Year Update

For 2025, operating income totaled $7.95 per share, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. Operating revenues for the year were $11.19 billion, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This reflected a 13% year-over-year increase.

Financial Update

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Cincinnati Financial reported total assets of $41 billion, up from $36.5 billion at the end of 2024. Long-term debt was $790 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, unchanged from year-end 2024. The company’s debt-to-capital ratio improved 60 basis points year over year to 4.9%, reflecting a stronger capital position. As of Dec. 31, 2025, CINF’s book value per share increased 15% year over year to $102.35, supported by a 14% rise in net pretax investment income, which reached nearly $1.2 billion for the year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Cincinnati Financial has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Cincinnati Financial has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Cincinnati Financial belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Another stock from the same industry, RenaissanceRe (RNR), has gained 0.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

RenaissanceRe reported revenues of $2.78 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -6%. EPS of $13.34 for the same period compares with $8.06 a year ago.

For the current quarter, RenaissanceRe is expected to post earnings of $11.33 per share, indicating a change of +860.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.8% over the last 30 days.

RenaissanceRe has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.