Cincinnati EPS Jumps 53 Percent in Q2

Key Points - Earnings per share (Non-GAAP) reached $1.97 for Q2 2025, beating the $1.41 estimate and up 52.7% from the second quarter of 2024.

- Revenue (GAAP) rose to $3.25 billion in Q2 2025, surpassing expectations by 28.5% and up 28% from the second quarter of 2024.

- Catastrophe losses weighed on personal insurance lines, but the company's investment income and book value hit new highs.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), an insurance company specializing in property, casualty, and life insurance, reported its Q2 2025 earnings on July 28, 2025. The company posted results that far outstripped analysts’ expectations, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.97, beating the $1.41 consensus, and GAAP revenue of $3.25 billion, compared to the $2.53 billion estimate. Despite higher catastrophe-related losses, especially in its personal insurance segment, the company posted stronger core insurance performance, robust investment returns, and a record book value per share. Overall, the quarter highlighted resilience in key underwriting and financial metrics while exposing continued margin pressure in areas affected by weather-related events.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.97 $1.41 $1.29 52.7% Revenue (GAAP) $3.25 billion $2.53 billion $2.54 billion 28.0% Net Income (GAAP) $685 million $312 million 119.6% Book Value Per Share $91.46 $81.79 11.8% Combined Ratio – Consolidated P&C 94.9% 98.5% (3.6) pp

Understanding Cincinnati Financial’s Business and Strategic Focus

Cincinnati Financial is a longtime player in the U.S. insurance market, offering property and casualty policies through a large network of independent agents. It also provides excess and surplus insurance coverage, which protects against unusual or high-risk events, and life insurance options. The company’s agent-focused model is central to how it finds and serves customers, supporting a close relationship between local agencies and policyholders. This strategy is intended to foster loyalty and produce reliable, long-term growth.

Recent strategy has centered around four main priorities: maintaining strong ties with independent agencies, growing and diversifying its product lines (commercial, personal, specialty, and life), careful management of its investment portfolio, and solid capital strength. Success depends on managing underwriting risk, maintaining pricing discipline in each product line, adapting quickly to weather and market trends, and steadily expanding premium through agency relationships and targeted growth projects.

Quarter in Review: Surpassing Expectations Despite Catastrophes

During the period, Cincinnati Financial outperformed expectations on both non-GAAP earnings and GAAP revenue. Its non-GAAP earnings per share reached $1.97, handily ahead of analyst estimates. GAAP revenue was also well above forecasts. Net income (GAAP) more than doubled, increasing 119.6% year over year. These gains were achieved despite high catastrophe losses, particularly in the personal lines segment, underscoring the company’s ability to offset negative impacts through improved underwriting and strong investment performance.

Key insurance metrics showed improvement. The combined ratio for property and casualty operations dropped to 94.9% from 98.5%. The combined ratio is a fundamental insurance measure that compares claims and expenses to premiums earned. Despite this improvement, year-to-date combined ratios remain elevated at 103.8%, revealing continued headwinds from weather-related events. The property casualty business posted 11% growth in net written premiums, as recently appointed agencies contributed to premium growth, particularly in commercial and specialty (excess and surplus) segments.

Commercial lines insurance, which serves businesses, recorded net written premiums of $1.29 billion, up 9% from the second quarter of 2024. The commercial lines segment delivered a notable improvement in combined ratio, falling to 92.9% from 99.1% (GAAP), as price increases and disciplined risk selection took hold. The personal lines business, including auto and homeowners policies, recorded 20% growth in net written premiums, but struggled with a still-high combined ratio of 102.0%. Personal lines' profitability remains under severe pressure due to catastrophe losses, including California wildfires and other severe weather, as well as special reinsurance costs.

Strategy for premium growth relied on appointing new agencies, with 258 new agency relationships in the first six months of 2025 and strong contributions from recently added partners. Agencies appointed since 2024 accounted for $38 million (9%) of new business written in the quarter. Excess and surplus lines insurance, which covers unusual or high-risk events not standard in other segments, posted 12% premium growth and a combined ratio of 91.1% (GAAP), thanks to a blend of new products and broader distribution through specialty units like CSU Producer Resources and Cincinnati Global.

Catastrophe losses had a marked effect on results. The company paid over $500 million in catastrophe claims in the first half of 2025, with personal lines margins in particular under pressure from reinsurance reinstatement premiums linked to California wildfires. Additional ceded premiums, which represent the cost of having reinsurance coverage reactivated after major claims, increased costs by $64 million in the first six months of 2025. Management highlighted that 20 events classified as catastrophes occurred during the quarter, with severe weather affecting both commercial and personal policyholders.

Pre-tax investment income rose 18% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Growth came mainly from bond interest, which jumped 24% in the quarter, while dividends from stock holdings increased 1% compared to the second quarter of 2024. The company’s investment portfolio grew to $29.57 billion as of June 30, 2025, with nearly 40% invested in stocks. A rise in unrealized gains on equities contributed to expanded book value per share. Book value per share reached $91.46 at June 30, 2025, up 11.8% from June 30, 2024. Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) was $14.3 billion as of June 30, 2025. Cincinnati Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend, which was raised 7% earlier in the year to $0.87 per share, continuing its practice of regular dividend increases.

Outlook and What to Watch Next

The company did not provide specific numeric guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Management emphasized its continued focus on disciplined pricing, underwriting profitability, and leveraging data and analytics alongside its hallmark personal service. No changes to full-year outlook or margin targets were specified in this quarter’s release.

Investors should monitor trends in catastrophe losses, which remain a major source of uncertainty. The persistence of weather-related events and higher reinsurance costs will affect the profitability of personal insurance lines. Progress in underwriting, premium growth, and investment returns will be critical areas to watch in upcoming quarters. Management's continued capital strength supports ongoing dividends and growth.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,041%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.