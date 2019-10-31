Cimpress' (CMPR) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Cimpress N.V. CMPR reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 GAAP earnings of $20 million or 66 cents per share against a loss of $14.6 million or 47 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.

Quarter Details

Total revenues for the fiscal first quarter were $634 million compared with $589 million a year ago. Also, the top line beat the consensus estimate of $632 million.

National Pen segment generated revenues of $70.2 million, up 6.3% year over year. Vistaprint — the largest revenue generating segment of the company — witnessed a decline in revenues. Aggregate quarterly revenues from Vistaprint totaled $343.2 million, down from $345.3 million.

PrintBrothers segment’s revenues increased to $109.3 million from $101.4 million due to improved operating metrics. The Print Group generated revenues of $72.3 million, up 1.8% year over year. Moreover, revenues from All Other Businesses increased to $42.3 million from $7.7 million.

Gross margin came in at 48.6%, flat on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2019, Cimpress had $31.2 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $48.1 million in the prior-year quarter. At the end of the quarter, total debt was $1,227.8 million, up from $863.6 million.

In the fiscal first quarter, Cimpress repurchased 1,963,629 shares for $232.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $62.9 million, higher than $22.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

