CIMIC Completes UGL Transport Joint Ownership Deal With Sojitz

(RTTNews) - CIMIC Group Ltd. (LTH.DE), an engineering-led services, construction and natural resources company, on Tuesday, said it has completed a strategic partnership with Sojitz Corp. (2768.T), establishing a 50 50 joint ownership structure for UGL Transport.

Under the transaction, Sojitz acquired a 50% equity interest in UGL Transport, valuing the business at about A$800 million on a 100% basis, with CIMIC realising cash proceeds of approximately A$500 million.

CIMIC said it will retain full ownership of UGL's specialist engineering, industrial services and operations across energy, resources, infrastructure, defence, telecommunications and technology.

UGL Transport, a division of CIMIC subsidiary UGL, is an integrated transport services provider operating across Australia and New Zealand, with an estimated 2025 revenue of A$1.1 billion.

The company is expected to expand its service offering and pursue growth opportunities, including in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sojitz is currently trading 1.81% lesser at JPY 5,919 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.