Markets

CIMIC Completes UGL Transport Joint Ownership Deal With Sojitz

January 20, 2026 — 01:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CIMIC Group Ltd. (LTH.DE), an engineering-led services, construction and natural resources company, on Tuesday, said it has completed a strategic partnership with Sojitz Corp. (2768.T), establishing a 50 50 joint ownership structure for UGL Transport.

Under the transaction, Sojitz acquired a 50% equity interest in UGL Transport, valuing the business at about A$800 million on a 100% basis, with CIMIC realising cash proceeds of approximately A$500 million.

CIMIC said it will retain full ownership of UGL's specialist engineering, industrial services and operations across energy, resources, infrastructure, defence, telecommunications and technology.

UGL Transport, a division of CIMIC subsidiary UGL, is an integrated transport services provider operating across Australia and New Zealand, with an estimated 2025 revenue of A$1.1 billion.

The company is expected to expand its service offering and pursue growth opportunities, including in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sojitz is currently trading 1.81% lesser at JPY 5,919 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.