CII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (Symbol: CII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.13, changing hands as low as $18.10 per share. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CII's low point in its 52 week range is $16.195 per share, with $21.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.14.

