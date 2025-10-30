Markets
CI

Cigna Q3 Profit Beats Street, Confirms FY25 Outlook Below Market - Update

October 30, 2025 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Health insurer Cigna Group (CI), while reporting higher third-quarter profit above market estimates, on Thursday maintained fiscal 2025 earnings view, below the Street.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted income from operations of at least $29.60 per share.

Analysts, on average, forecast Cigna to report adjusted income per share of $29.63 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, Cigna's bottom line totaled $1.868 billion or $6.98 per share, compared with $739 million or $2.63 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $2.096 billion or $7.83 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.64 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $69.748 billion from $63.694 billion last year. The Street expected revenues of $66.74 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.