Cigna Q3 Profit Beats Street, Confirms FY25 Outlook Below Market - Update

(RTTNews) - Health insurer Cigna Group (CI), while reporting higher third-quarter profit above market estimates, on Thursday maintained fiscal 2025 earnings view, below the Street.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted income from operations of at least $29.60 per share.

Analysts, on average, forecast Cigna to report adjusted income per share of $29.63 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, Cigna's bottom line totaled $1.868 billion or $6.98 per share, compared with $739 million or $2.63 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $2.096 billion or $7.83 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.64 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $69.748 billion from $63.694 billion last year. The Street expected revenues of $66.74 billion.

