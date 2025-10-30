Cigna Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Evernorth Health Unit Strength

The Cigna Group CI reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.83, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year.

Adjusted revenues of $69.6 billion rose 9% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 3.6%.

The strong quarterly results benefited on the back of strong results from its Evernorth Health Services segment, driven by new business and client relationship expansion, Pharmacy Benefit Services’ strength and improved specialty volumes. However, the upside was partly offset by a decline in medical customers following divestitures to Health Care Services Corporation ("HCSC") and an elevated expense level.

CI’s Q3 Performance

Cigna’s medical customer base came in at 18.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, which declined 5.2% year over year but came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metric was affected due to the sale of its Medicare Advantage, Medicare Individual Stand-Alone Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare and Other Supplemental Benefits, and CareAllies businesses to HCSC.

Total benefits and expenses increased 10% year over year to $67.2 billion in the quarter under review due to higher pharmacy and other service costs. The adjusted SG&A expense ratio of 4.6% improved 90 basis points (bps) year over year, resulting from a shift in business mix.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $2.1 billion, which declined 1% year over year due to lower contributions from the Cigna Healthcare unit.

Cigna’s Segmental Update

Evernorth Health Services: The unit recorded revenues of $60.4 billion in the third quarter, which advanced 15% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.2 billion. The metric benefited from new business growth and expanding client relationships in Pharmacy Benefit Services, coupled with improved specialty volumes in Specialty and Care Services.

Adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax basis, rose 1% year over year to $1.9 billion and beat the consensus mark by 1.1%. The metric was aided by solid organic growth in specialty businesses. However, the adjusted pre-tax margin of 3.2% deteriorated 40 bps year over year.

Cigna Healthcare: The segment’s revenues of $10.9 billion tumbled 18% year over year in the quarter under review and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. The metric suffered due to the HCSC transaction.

Pre-tax adjusted operating income dropped 12% year over year to $1 billion, but came higher than the consensus mark by 2.4%. The metric was impacted due to a deteriorating medical care ratio (MCR).

MCR came in at 84.8% at the third-quarter end, which deteriorated 200 bps year over year due to elevated stop-loss medical costs and the Individual and Family Plans business.

Cigna’s Financial Position (As of Sept. 30, 2025)

Cigna exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6 billion, which plunged 20.2% from the 2024-end level. Total assets of $157.9 billion rose from the figure of $155.9 billion at 2024-end.

Long-term debt amounted to $30.9 billion, up 6.9% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2024. Short-term debt totaled $3.1 billion.

Total equity of $42 billion grew 1.9% from the 2024-end level.

Cigna generated operating cash flows of $3.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025, which fell 33% from the prior-year comparable period.

Cigna’s Capital Deployment Update

Cigna bought back shares worth around $2.6 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

Cigna’s 2025 Outlook

Adjusted EPS is reiterated at a minimum of $29.60, which indicates growth of at least 8.3% from the 2024 figure.

MCR is still projected in the band of 83.2-84.2%.

Adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax basis, for the Evernorth Health Services segment, is anticipated to remain at a minimum of $7.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the metric for the Cigna Healthcare unit is still forecasted to be a minimum of $4.125 billion.

Adjusted revenues were earlier forecasted at a minimum of $252 billion, which indicates an improvement of at least 2% from the 2024 figure.

Adjusted operating income was earlier anticipated to be a minimum of $7.9 billion, which indicates growth of at least 2.1% from the 2024 figure.

Operating cash flow was forecasted at around $10 billion. Capital expenditures were earlier expected to be around $1.4 billion.

Cigna earlier expected total medical customers to be roughly 18.1 million.

The adjusted SG&A expense ratio was earlier estimated at around 5.4%.

CI’s Zacks Rank

CI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

