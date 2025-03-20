Cigna Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cigna Group, revealing an average target of $366.0, a high estimate of $390.00, and a low estimate of $339.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.16%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cigna Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $365.00 $350.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $375.00 $390.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $341.00 $370.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $390.00 $410.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $348.00 $394.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $375.00 $400.00 John Ransom Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $360.00 $415.00 Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $380.00 $410.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $379.00 $403.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $339.00 $420.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $390.00 $420.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cigna Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cigna Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cigna Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Cigna Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cigna Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Cigna Group

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense, and it recently won a deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 17 million US and 2 million international medical members covered as of September 2024.

Cigna Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cigna Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cigna Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cigna Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cigna Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.78.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.