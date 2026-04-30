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The Cigna Group Announces Rise In Q1 Profit

April 30, 2026 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.654 billion, or $6.26 per share. This compares with $1.323 billion, or $4.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $2.058 billion or $7.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $68.494 billion from $65.502 billion last year.

The Cigna Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.654 Bln. vs. $1.323 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.26 vs. $4.85 last year. -Revenue: $68.494 Bln vs. $65.502 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 30.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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