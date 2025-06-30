Cigna Expands Coverage With RhinAer & Enhances Rhinitis Treatment

The Cigna Group CI recently announced that it will start covering RhinAer, a minimally invasive solution for chronic rhinitis, starting Sept. 15, 2025. This move highlights the increasing confidence in patient options for dealing with nasal issues like congestion and rhinorrhea. This is a significant step forward for both patients and healthcare providers, as it takes RhinAer off CI’s list of experimental or investigational treatments, granting access to more than 15 million members across the country.

RhinAer, developed by Aerin Medical, is an innovative treatment that utilizes temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology to target the posterior nasal nerve. Unlike traditional surgical approaches, RhinAer is incisionless, only requires local anesthesia, and can conveniently be done during a regular office visit. This treatment has already benefited more than 50,000 individuals.

This strategic move confirms RhinAer’s clinical effectiveness, backed by more than 20 peer-reviewed studies and three years of outcome data. CI’s recent policy update underscores the increasing acknowledgment of RhinAer’s clinical efficacy and overall health benefits as a non-invasive option, standing out against surgery or long-term medications as well as traditional clinic-based management.

This increases the company’s value as a player that supports minimally invasive and evidence-based treatments. By reducing the need for invasive procedures or continuous medications, it is consistent with CI’s dedication to member-focused care and cost containment.

Cigna’s inclusion of RhinAer in its coverage option is an innovative step in revolutionizing care for those suffering from chronic rhinitis. CI’s choice positions it as a forward-thinking leader in patient-focused health coverage. In 2024, the company delivered more than 8 million prescriptions to more than a million patients through its own operational assets and expertise, which include the careful mixing and preparation of medications in sterile environments that take years to develop and are fully licensed.

CI Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, CI shares have risen 0.3% against the industry’s fall of 29.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

