News & Insights

Markets
CI

Cigna Completes Sale Of Medicare Businesses To HCSC

March 19, 2025 — 12:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) Wednesday has finalized the sale of its Medicare Advantage, Cigna Supplemental Benefits, Medicare Part D, and CareAllies businesses to Health Care Service Corporation or HCSC.

This divestment streamlines Cigna's portfolio and supports further innovation.

Proceeds from the sale will primarily fund share repurchases, aligning with the company's capital deployment strategy. CEO David M. Cordani expressed confidence in HCSC's ability to continue serving Medicare customers while reaffirming Cigna's commitment to Medicare populations through Evernorth Health Services.

Cigna will continue providing pharmacy benefits and other services to the divested businesses through agreements with HCSC for a defined period post-closing. HCSC CEO Maurice Smith emphasized the acquisition's role in expanding healthcare access and supporting senior wellness.

The transition is designed to be seamless, with no disruption to coverage or services for customers, clients, providers, or brokers. Medicare customers can contact the number on their ID cards for assistance.

CI is currently trading at $318.98 or 1.07% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.