Cigna Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CI

In trading on Monday, shares of Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $289.93, changing hands as low as $289.24 per share. Cigna Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CI's low point in its 52 week range is $218.01 per share, with $340.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $288.95. The CI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

