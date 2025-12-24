CIFR or IREN: Which Bitcoin Miner Leads the AI Infrastructure Now?

Cipher Mining CIFR and IREN Limited IREN are U.S.-based Bitcoin miners that began as pure-play miners, with revenues tightly linked to Bitcoin prices, network difficulty, and hash rate growth.



Both companies are leveraging existing power and data center assets to expand high-performance computing (HPC) and AI data center capabilities, targeting the needs of hyperscale and enterprise customers. This shift reduces reliance on cyclical Bitcoin mining alone.



Amid heightened Bitcoin volatility and an intensifying race to build scalable AI infrastructure, a comparison of Cipher Mining and IREN Limited offers insight into which operator is best positioned to grow profitably. Let's find out.

The Case for CIFR Stock

Cipher Mining has rapidly transformed from a pure-play Bitcoin miner into a large-scale AI and HPC infrastructure developer, leveraging its power-first development approach and Texas operations as a competitive advantage.



The key advantages of Cipher are its low cost, large-scale power control and proven ability to build industrial data centers. During the third quarter of 2025, the company executed two landmark AI/HPC transactions, including a 10-year AI hosting agreement with Fluidstack, which was backed by Google, and a 15-year data center campus lease with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Together, these agreements represent approximately $8.5 billion in future lease payments and validate Cipher’s credibility with Tier-1 hyperscalers. The company’s 3.2 GW development pipeline, stretching from 2025 through 2029 and beyond, includes Barber Lake expansion and additional sites under evaluation with potential tenants, supporting long-term AI-driven growth.



During the third quarter of 2025, Cipher took majority control (95%) of a 1-gigawatt HPC development in West Texas (Colchis), supported by a fully executed Direct Connect Agreement with American Electric Power (AEP) and targeted energization in 2028. The project meaningfully expands Cipher’s long-term AI capacity and monetization optionality amid growing hyperscaler power constraints. The company also strengthened its balance sheet with a $1.3 billion, 0% coupon convertible note offering, funding HPC buildouts without near-term equity dilution.



These developments support CIFR’s long-term growth path but introduce near-term headwinds from higher expenses and transition costs. The shift towards HPC poses risks of implementation, financing, and tenant concentration risk. These challenges have compressed profitability, leading to downward revisions in Zacks Consensus estimates for both first-quarter and full-year 2026 over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Case for IREN Stock

IREN Limited has expanded beyond Bitcoin mining into AI and HPC infrastructure, supported by large grid-connected power assets in the United States and Canada.



IREN benefits from end-to-end vertical integration, designing, building, and operating its own data centers and GPU stack, which eliminates third-party colocation risk and enhances cost control. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, IREN secured a landmark $9.7 billion AI cloud contract with Microsoft, covering 200 MW of IT load at its Childress campus and generating an expected $1.94 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) at approximately 85% project EBITDA margins. The agreement also includes a 20% customer prepayment, materially improving capital efficiency.



IREN plans to scale its GPU fleet from 23,000 to 140,000 GPUs by the end of 2026, targeting $3.4 billion in AI cloud ARR while using only 16% of its 3 GW of secured power. Key expansion hubs include Childress (750 MW), Sweetwater (2 GW), and British Columbia sites undergoing ASIC-to-GPU conversion, preserving substantial long-term growth optionality.



However, IREN’s long-term profitability faces pressure from exceptionally high capital expenditure requirements tied to rapid AI cloud expansion. The Microsoft (MSFT) deal alone requires $5.8 billion in GPU capital expenditures, with an additional $1.4 billion to be funded through cash, operating flow, equity, convertible notes, and corporate debt. Accelerated construction at Childress — including Tier-3 design upgrades, liquid-cooling infrastructure, and high-density racks — adds incremental costs with long payback periods. Further expansion in British Columbia and Sweetwater increases multi-phase capital needs through 2026 and beyond, elevating financing risk. Also, IREN remains in the early phases of AI cloud and HPC, operating in highly volatile markets where customer demand, technology cycles and pricing change rapidly.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IREN’s fiscal 2026 second and third-quarter loss is currently pegged at 7 cents and 4 cents, respectively, reflecting a significant deterioration in expectations over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CIFR vs. IREN: Price Performance and Valuation

Both stocks have delivered sharp gains over the past six months, but Cipher Mining has clearly outperformed. CIFR surged 313.2% during the period, compared with a 254.4% rise in IREN. Cipher’s stronger performance reflects investor preference for its more predictable, recurring revenue profile and lower hardware exposure. In contrast, IREN’s GPU-intensive strategy carries higher capital requirements and technology obsolescence risk, while Cipher’s power-first HPC model offers stronger earnings visibility and superior risk-adjusted returns.

CIFR vs. IREN Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both Cipher Mining and IREN Limited shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of F and D, respectively. In terms of the trailing 12-month price/book ratio, CIFR is trading at 7.99X, higher than IREN’s 4.14X. Despite trading at a higher P/B multiple, CIFR’s valuation premium is supported by strong revenue visibility from multi-year contracts and a strengthening growth outlook driven by its expanding project pipeline.

CIFR vs. IREN Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

In the race to scale AI infrastructure, Cipher Mining holds a significant edge. Its power-first HPC model, long-duration hyperscaler contracts, lower hardware risk, and disciplined balance-sheet strategy provide clearer earnings visibility and superior risk-adjusted returns. While IREN Limited offers significant upside through aggressive AI cloud expansion, its GPU-driven approach brings higher capital intensity and execution risk. Overall, Cipher Mining stands out as the more advantaged operator as AI infrastructure expands.



CIFR and IREN currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

