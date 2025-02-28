Ciena's WaveLogic 6 Deployed by e& UAE to Boost Data Transmission

Ciena Corporation CIEN WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) has been deployed by e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, marking a regional first in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This technology enhances the network with ultra-fast 400G client infrastructure connectivity, enabling 10 Gb home services and meeting the 100G and 400G demands of both wholesale and domestic business customers. It also enhances premium customer experiences on e&'s 5G network while optimizing the optical infrastructure to effectively handle the traffic sensitivity of artificial intelligence (AI) data center hubs.

e& UAE is increasing data transmission capacity per wavelength to up to 1.6 Tb/s, effectively doubling its efficiency while utilizing its existing network infrastructure. This advancement is made possible by using WL6e, powered by cutting-edge 3nm silicon technology. The successful deployment of 1.6 Tb/s per wavelength reaffirms e& enhanced optical network capabilities.

Management highlighted that the MEA region is experiencing a digital revolution fueled by supportive government policies, rising demand for cloud services, 5G and more. WL6e positions e& UAE at the forefront by delivering high-speed connectivity to its customers and building the essential infrastructure for a digital future.

Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Technology Shows Promise

Ciena’s performance is driven by strengthening bandwidth demand owing to rapid cloud adoption and the proliferation of AI technology use cases. As the industry's first 1.6 Tb/s coherent optic solution, its WaveLogic 6 Extreme introduces cutting-edge capabilities for optical transport.

The company’s WL6e is gaining steady traction. Revenues from WL6e were recognized in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, with shipments made to multiple customers, including Verizon, euNetworks and One New Zealand, who have also publicly announced their trials and deployments.

On Feb. 19, 2025, Ciena announced that its WL6e is set to be deployed by Cirion Technologies to enhance its digital infrastructure and meet the evolving demands of modern connectivity. The transformation is likely to boost Cirion’s terrestrial and submarine networks across Latin America and is expected to be the continent’s first 1.6 Tb/s single carrier wavelength deployment.

On Jan. 15, 2025, Ciena’s WL6e was deployed by Southern Cross Cable Limited to achieve a milestone of connecting the world's first transpacific 1 Tb/s single-carrier wavelength across its 13,500-kilometer live production network. The WL6e technology delivered seamless performance at 1 Tb/s over the longest single optical submarine cable segment globally.

In October 2024, the solution was adopted by Boldyn Networks to enhance its fiber network in New York and New Jersey through a scalable wavelength service that delivers up to 1.6Tb/s per channel. Boldyn Networks integrates advanced coherent technology with a simplified, server-like operational model using Ciena’s Waveserver platform, effectively reducing costs per bit and energy use. This offering will address customers' current and future growth needs, supporting speeds of 100Gb/s, 400Gb/s, 800Gb/s and up to 1.6Tb/s.

CIEN’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 33.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Fiber Optics industry's growth of 36.5%.



Stocks to Consider in Computer & Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM and Flex Ltd. FLEX. IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas IRDM and FLEX carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $9.30, unchanged in the past seven days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 158.4%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 53.6% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iridium’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 92 cents, unchanged in the past seven days. IRDM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while inline in one, with the average surprise being 35.22%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 28.2%. Its shares have soared 24.1% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.61, unchanged in the past seven days. FLEX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.66%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. Its shares have gained 16.8% in the past six months.

