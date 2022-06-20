Ciena's (CIEN) Solutions Used by MSAR to Boost Connectivity

Ciena Corporation’s CIEN 6500, WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical solution and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller are being used by MSA Resources Sdn Bhd (“MSAR”) to build the Digital Super Highway Network.

The Digital Super Highway Network will serve as a framework for future technologies like the Internet of Things, smart highways, 5G, etc.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Ciena’s WL5e programmable 800G transponder platform will be deployed by MSAR with the help of CommVerge Solutions. It will attain a data transmission speed of 800Gb/s line rate and a total network capacity of 33.6Tb/s per fiber pair, per company estimates.

Ciena’s MCP will provide analytical insights to enhance network performance and consumers’ digital experience.

The current integration will help MSAR to provide connectivity across long distances. It will further aid the company in solidifying its foundation to implement upcoming technologies like connecting key data centers and submarine cable landing stations.

Earlier, Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms with WL5e powered by WaveLogic Ai transponders and a 6500 flexible grid ROADM (reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers) line system were being used by Columbia-based telecommunications operator Media Commerce amid increasing bandwidth demand.

Prior to that, Ciena’s Reconfigurable Line System, WL5e and MCP domain controller were used by Colt Technology Services to deploy 800G technology in the L-band across a terrestrial network. This made Colt the first service provider to offer proven 100G/400G Wave services using industry-dominating coherent technology across both C+L bands, enabling double-data transport capacity provided by a single fiber pair.

CIEN is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. It is witnessing encouraging signs in the market that include improvements in customer spending and continues to benefit from increased network traffic, demand for bandwidth and adoption of cloud architectures.

In the last reported quarter, total revenues rose 13.8% year over year to $949.2 million, owing to strong demand trends. The pandemic-triggered macroeconomic woes and industry-wide supply-chain disruptions are concerns for Ciena.

Shares of the company have declined 23.7% compared with the industry’s decrease of 23.8%.

