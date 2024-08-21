Ciena's (CIEN) Routing Solutions Deployed by Bhutan Telecom

Ciena Corporation’s CIEN coherent routing solutions are deployed by Bhutan Telecom to handle growing traffic demands and enhance the customer experience, particularly as users transition to emerging technologies such as edge cloud applications.

Bhutan Telecom provides telecommunications and Internet services in the Kingdom of Bhutan. It offers fixed-line telephony, GSM mobile services under the B-Mobile brand, and Internet services through DrukNet. The company leads in mobile and Internet services and is the only provider of fixed-line telephony in the country.

Ciena’s 5164, 8110, and 8114 coherent routers were deployed, tested, and activated remotely by Ciena Services, which also tailored the network design for the provider. The Ciena 5164 Router, designed for compact spaces, is ideal for Bhutan’s landlocked geography, while the temperature-resistant 8114 Router suits Bhutan’s variable climate. Additionally, the 8110 Coherent Aggregation Router helps Bhutan Telecom decrease network latency and enhance the user experience.

The local community stays connected and engaged from home post-pandemic, with renewed interest from connected tourists visiting Bhutan. To support this shift, companies like Bhutan Telecom and Ciena are driving the country's digital transformation by enhancing network performance and reducing latency.

Ciena is one of the leading providers of optical and routing systems, services, and automation software worldwide. It builds highly adaptive networks to meet increasing digital demands and deliver richer, more connected experiences for all users.

Ciena’s revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 19.6% year over year, totaling $910.8 million. This decline was attributed to a slower-than-expected recovery of order volumes from service providers who are still working through large inventory corrections. Ongoing global macroeconomic volatility also presents challenges.

As a result, management revised its fiscal 2024 revenue forecast to $4 billion, down from the previously projected range of $4-$4.3 billion.

