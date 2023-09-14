Ciena's (CIEN) Coherent Solutions Being Leveraged by EdgeUno

Ciena Corporation CIEN announced that its Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform, powered by WaveLogic 5 Nano (WL5n) 400ZR coherent pluggable, is being leveraged by a Service (IaaS) provider in Latin America — EdgeUno.

EdgeUno will be utilizing Ciena’s platform to upgrade its data center interconnect network, which will significantly benefit EdgeUno's customers in Brazil and Mexico by providing them with a more dependable and scalable network.

EdgeUno's adoption of Ciena has helped it to effectively double its network capacity, increasing it from 200G channels to 400G per channel, added the report. This transformation has improved their cloud service offerings and reduced their environmental impact by optimizing data center space and decreasing energy consumption.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Also, the adoption of Ciena's coherent technology has enabled them to achieve twice the bandwidth per wavelength while consuming significantly less power and occupying less physical space compared to their previous network technology. Additionally, EdgeUno is utilizing Ciena's edge-optimized, compact Coherent ELS open line system to reduce latency and simplify operations.

Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. The increasing cloud adoption, rising demand for higher capacity and bandwidth and the proliferation of edge applications drive demand for Ciena’s diversified product portfolio.

In May, the company announced that Great Plains Communications (“GPC”) is leveraging its Coherent Routing solution and WL5n technology to increase GPC’s network capacity.

Prior to that, the company announced that Colt Technology Services was leveraging its coherent technology to offer high-capacity services across long distances spanning more than 500 kms. The upgrade allows Colt to improve its services on the Colt IQ Network to better respond to the growing demand for high-bandwidth, on-demand connectivity in Japan.

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 15.3% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 15.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

