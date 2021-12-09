Ciena Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $103.50 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $65.04 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $132.71 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.3% to $1.04 billion from $0.83 billion last year.

Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $103.50 Mln. vs. $65.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.83 Bln last year.

