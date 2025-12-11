Ciena Corp. Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $19.48 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $37.02 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $132.91 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.5% to $1.35 billion from $1.12 billion last year.

Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.48 Mln. vs. $37.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $1.35 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.35 - $1.43

