Ciena Corp. Announces Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $150.28 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $44.57 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $197.34 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.1% to $1.427 billion from $1.072 billion last year.

Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150.28 Mln. vs. $44.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $1.427 Bln vs. $1.072 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.