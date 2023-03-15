Ciena (CIEN) Solutions Being Leveraged by Colt Technology

Ciena CIEN recently announced that Colt Technology Services is leveraging its coherent technology to offer high-capacity services across long distances spanning more than 500 kms.

Colt will be using Ciena's 6500 Reconfigurable Line System, Waveserver 5 powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e), and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller to upgrade its network capacity.

The above-mentioned upgrade can help Colt to simplify deployment and operation, troubleshoot issues more easily with built-in tools, like Zero-Touch Provisioning and network auto-discovery, and offer its customers uninterrupted service launches. The upgrade has no impact on existing C-band traffic and does not require any changes to line amplifier sites, making it a stable and reliable solution, noted Colt.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

The upgrade allows Colt to improve its services on the Colt IQ Network to better respond to the growing demand for high-bandwidth, on-demand connectivity in Japan. Colt IQ Network is designed to provide high-bandwidth connectivity, and the company plans to further expand its services through strategic collaboration with Ciena.

Previously, Ciena’s Reconfigurable Line System, WL5e and MCP domain controller were used by Colt Technology Services to deploy 800G technology in the L-band across a terrestrial network. This made Colt the first service provider to offer proven 100G/400G Wave services using industry-dominating coherent technology across both C+L bands, enabling double-data transport capacity provided by a single fiber pair.

Ciena is a leading provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. The increasing cloud adoption, rising demand for higher capacity and bandwidth and the proliferation of edge applications drive demand for Ciena’s diversified product portfolio.

In February, Ciena announced that The Maryland Broadband Cooperative is utilizing Ciena’s 6500 T-Series Packet-Optical Platform and WaveLogic Ai coherent technology to upgrade its current 2,500 fiber mile statewide optical network.

Recently, the company unveiled WaveLogic 6, the latest generation of its WaveLogic technology, to tap the growing demand for increasing bandwidth and reducing energy usage to meet current and future network and business requirements. WaveLogic 6 is expected to become available in the first half of 2024 and will be supported across a range of Ciena’s optical and routing and switching platforms, as well as third-party solutions.

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 12.4% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 12.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, rising 11.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 23.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 64.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, rising 101.5% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystems earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of the company have declined 39.4% in the past year.

