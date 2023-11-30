Ciena (CIEN) & Flex Partner for Pluggable OLT Manufacturing

Ciena CIEN announced that it had extended its agreement with Flex (FLEX) to begin producing cutting-edge pluggable optical line terminals (OLTs) and optical network units (ONUs) at a Flex factory in the United States by mid-2024.

The move aligns with Ciena's commitment to expand high-speed Internet access, generate jobs, and assist broadband providers in meeting national requirements. Flex will provide advanced manufacturing capabilities, allowing Ciena to produce these innovative devices efficiently and support the Broadband Equity Adoption and Deployment initiatives.

The partnership also enhances the capabilities of U.S. network providers to grow their local presence. Ciena's pluggable OLTs are an integral part of a comprehensive broadband portfolio that includes middle-mile networks, access infrastructure, and critical software and services.

Furthermore, Ciena's host routing systems are developed per 25G, which will improve service provider network investments without requiring hardware change and enhance the sustainability of the solutions. Additionally, Ciena plans to develop its next-generation 25GS-PON pluggable OLTs and ONUs in the United States to create open, modular, and scalable broadband networks.

Ciena is a well-known provider of optical networking equipment, software and services. Increasing cloud adoption, rising demand for higher capacity and bandwidth, and proliferation of edge applications drive demand for Ciena’s diversified product portfolio.

Fiber Deep technology represents a significant opportunity for the company driven by the strong adoption of its products among all major cable operators in theglobal market The company expects its total addressable market to grow from $13 billion in 2020 to more than $22 billion over the next several years.

In September, the company announced its collaboration with Virgin Media Ireland to facilitate a three-year transition toward a complete fiber network and a shift from traditional cable services to fully automated and high-speed fiber broadband services.

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 1.4% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 1% in the past year.



Pegasystems and Flex presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

