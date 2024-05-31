Cielo Waste Solutions Secures Final Funding Tranche

Cielo Waste Solutions (TSE:CMC) has released an update.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. has completed the final tranche of its private placement, raising C $90,000, which totals C $2,130,000 for the entire offering. The placement includes unsecured convertible debenture units with an option for conversion into common shares at C $0.40 each, and warrants exercisable at C $0.70. The proceeds from this placement will fund the advancement of Cielo’s renewable fuel projects in Alberta and for general corporate purposes.

