CDTX

Cidara's Phase II Trial Testing CD388 For Flu Prevention Fully Enrolled With 5,000 Subjects

December 04, 2024 — 11:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX), a biotechnology company, today, announced it has completed enrollment in its phase IIb NAVIGATE trial of CD388 for seasonal influenza prevention.

The study, being conducted across clinical sites in the US and UK, in healthy, unvaccinated adult subjects who are not at risk of complications from influenza, has reached the target enrollment of 5,000 subjects, the company said.

In the study, subjects are administered single doses of CD388 (150mg, 300mg, 450mg) or placebo once at the beginning of the flu season. They are then monitored throughout the rest of the influenza season to track any breakthrough cases.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
