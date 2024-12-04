Cidara's Phase II Trial Testing CD388 For Flu Prevention Fully Enrolled With 5,000 Subjects

(RTTNews) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX), a biotechnology company, today, announced it has completed enrollment in its phase IIb NAVIGATE trial of CD388 for seasonal influenza prevention.

The study, being conducted across clinical sites in the US and UK, in healthy, unvaccinated adult subjects who are not at risk of complications from influenza, has reached the target enrollment of 5,000 subjects, the company said.

In the study, subjects are administered single doses of CD388 (150mg, 300mg, 450mg) or placebo once at the beginning of the flu season. They are then monitored throughout the rest of the influenza season to track any breakthrough cases.

