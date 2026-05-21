CICC Initiates Coverage of Quanta Services (PWR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, CICC initiated coverage of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.32% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Quanta Services is $783.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $390.30 to a high of $946.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.32% from its latest reported closing price of $709.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quanta Services is 20,963MM, a decrease of 30.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an decrease of 507 owner(s) or 22.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWR is 0.43%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 154,326K shares. The put/call ratio of PWR is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,706K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,871K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,073K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,962K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 85.74% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 5,008K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,191K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,087K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 28.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.