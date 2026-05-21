CICC Initiates Coverage of MasTec (MTZ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, CICC initiated coverage of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.15% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for MasTec is $465.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.30 to a high of $572.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.15% from its latest reported closing price of $384.21 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MasTec is 17,334MM, an increase of 13.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasTec. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 22.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.37%, an increase of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 63,950K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peconic Partners holds 3,578K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing an increase of 55.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 140.98% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,804K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,770K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company.

Hill City Capital holds 2,155K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,593K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637K shares , representing a decrease of 65.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 23.96% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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