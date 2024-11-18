Cibus Enhances Board with Appointment of August Moretti

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Cibus ( (CBUS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cibus, Inc. has appointed August Moretti, a seasoned financial executive with a rich background in company growth and funding, to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee. With experience spanning multiple leadership roles in pharmaceuticals and biotherapeutics, including his tenure as CFO at 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Assertio Therapeutics, Moretti’s expertise is expected to enhance Cibus’s strategic financial oversight. His appointment aligns with Cibus’s commitment to strengthen its governance and financial strategies.

