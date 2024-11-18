News & Insights

Stocks

Cibus Enhances Board with Appointment of August Moretti

November 18, 2024 — 05:26 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Cibus ( (CBUS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cibus, Inc. has appointed August Moretti, a seasoned financial executive with a rich background in company growth and funding, to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee. With experience spanning multiple leadership roles in pharmaceuticals and biotherapeutics, including his tenure as CFO at 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Assertio Therapeutics, Moretti’s expertise is expected to enhance Cibus’s strategic financial oversight. His appointment aligns with Cibus’s commitment to strengthen its governance and financial strategies.

See more insights into CBUS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.