CIBL, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - CIBL, Inc. (CIBY.PK) released a profit for fourth quarter of $0.05 million

The company's earnings totaled $0.05 million, or $4.42 per share. This compares with $0.051 million, or $4.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.9% to $0.66 million from $0.52 million last year.

CIBL, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.05 Mln. vs. $0.051 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.42 vs. $4.03 last year. -Revenue: $0.66 Mln vs. $0.52 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.